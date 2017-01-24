Mom, 2 young kids missing following Virginia Beach fire over the weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a Virginia Beach woman who was reported missing after she lost her home in a fire over the weekend.

Television station WAVY spoke to Monica Lamping’s mother Monday. She said the family filed a missing person report Sunday after they were unable to locate her or reach her by phone.

“The car was gone. Our daughter is missing and our 7-year-old grandson Kai and our 9-month-old granddaughter Oria,” said Sheila Bogart, Lamping’s mother.

Investigators consider Lamping to be endangered because of the amount of time it’s been since anyone has heard from her. Police say her disappearance is considered as “suspicious circumstances.”

Lamping’s family is extremely worried. Her mother said no one has heard from her since around 10 p.m. Saturday; she said this is very out of character.

“She didn’t just drop off the map like that,” said Bogart.

A fire broke out at Lamping’s home on Sullivan Boulevard early Sunday morning. When crews arrived around 3:30 a.m. they found fire showing through the roof, according to Battalion Chief Rob Darling, with Virginia Beach Fire Department. The fire was called under control around 4 a.m.

One cat and one dog did not survive the fire, and two cats were taken to animal control. A firefighter suffered a minor injury, but did not require treatment.

Investigators with the fire department believe the fire may have started with an electrical space heater.

The fire department confirmed the two women and two children who live at the home were not there at the time.

The last person to see Lamping was her best friend, who watched Lamping’s children while she was on a lunch date Saturday afternoon.

“I’m really worried for her and her babies,” said Anne Shell, Lamping’s best friend. “I feel helpless and I don’t know what to do. I just don’t understand what’s happening.”

The family has been distributing pictures and information about Lamping and her children, 7-year-old Kai and 9-month-old Oria, on social media. Monica’s 2002 Dark Green Jeep Cherokee is also missing from the home. The license plate number is XPU-6357.

If you know anything about Lamping’s whereabouts, call a Virginia Beach Police Department Missing Persons Detective at 757-385-4101 or the Virginia Beach Police Emergency Communications at 757-385-5000.

“It’s like a nightmare where you don’t wake up,” said Bogart.

Shell said, “I hope that she’s safe and just know that we love her. I just want her to come home safe.”