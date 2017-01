FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother has been arrested after her 2-year-old daughter was found roaming a Fayetteville street Tuesday in a diaper and no shoes.

Detectives interviewed the child’s parents after two people found the girl on Bragg Boulevard near Shaw Road, police said.

Fayetteville police tweeted a photo of the child after she was found.

Do you know this child? FayPD officers found her and are trying to locate her parents. If you have any info please call 911 immediately! pic.twitter.com/8Z4WJ6MeL2 — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) January 24, 2017

More details will be added as they become available.