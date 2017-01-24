NC babysitter stole checkbooks from parent, officials say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) — An already jailed Iredell County woman is accused of forging checks and cashing them into her account.

This is the third time in recent months that 25-year-old Brittany Elizabeth Butler has had a run-in with the law.

A man said he noticed several checks stolen from his checkbooks several days after Butler babysat for him, on Jan. 6. Detectives obtained copies of the cashed checks, which were linked to Butler’s bank account.

Butler was charged with misdemeanor larceny, obtaining property by false pretense and uttering forged instrument.

On Nov. 29, Butler was arrested for stealing packages in the Brawley School Road area, deputies say. Surveillance video shows Butler was driving the same vehicle in the package larceny as she was during the check deposits.

Butler was also arrested on Jan. 19 in Rowan County on unrelated charges. Deputies say Butler led officers on a chase in an attempt to protect her boyfriend in the car, who was wanted for probation violation in Iredell County.

She was charged with flee to elude, reckless driving, and speeding. While jailed, the other charges were served.

