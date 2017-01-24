NC lawmakers likely to address teacher pay and possibly HB2 in return to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday state lawmakers will return to work in Raleigh with a number of key issues on their plate for this legislative session.

General Assembly lawmakers say they’ll likely focus early in the session on budget-related issues, including education funding and teacher pay raises.

“We need to be very aggressive in figuring out a decent salary that’s based on trying to get us to the national average,” said Democrat Dan Blue, the Senate Minority Leader.

“Where will it come from? It’s got to come from somewhere and when we’re spending about 58 or 60 percent of our budget on education, it is hard to make significant progress there,” said Republican Sarah Stevens, the House Speaker Pro-Tem.

Another issue will likely be the possible repeal of House Bill 2.

Dozens gathered Tuesday evening in downtown Raleigh to urge lawmakers to repeal HB2 soon.

Stevens says there still is the question of what would happen after HB2 is repealed.

“It’s either going to have the democrats having to say, we understand. It’s been a problem. We’re not going to bring it up. Instead, what they were doing is we were talking about the repeal. They were going out and planning to start the whole thing over again,” Stevens said.

“I think that’s more or less an excuse not to take the aggressive action that we need to take and that’s to honor the deal that was made with Charlotte,” Blue said.