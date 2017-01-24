NC man pleads guilty to killing infant son with Benadryl

GRANTSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A Grantsboro man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a voluntary manslaughter charge in connection with the Benadryl poisoning death of his 8-month-old son.

Samuel Tyler Potter, 26, of Grantsboro received a sentence of 19 to 25 years in prison.

Potter pleaded guilty in Pamlico County Superior Court Tuesday, District Attorney Scott Thomas said in a news release.

Potter admitted to giving a dropper full of Benadryl to his 8-month-old son in 2013, who had been agitated and crying, as well as mixing Benadryl in his son’s formula, court officials said.

His son died of Benadryl poisoning, according to officials.

Potter pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter.

He also pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder as well as felony breaking and entering and felony larceny in connection to 2014 incidents.

Potter was charged with attacking a bondsman, Reginal Beasley, with a machete.

Potter was in the Pamlico County Jail after he had been arrested and charged with stealing firearms from his grandfather. When Beasley posted Potter’s bond and took Potter to his grandfather’s house, court officials said Potter attacked Beasley with a machete and attempted to shoot him.

Court officials said Potter also pleaded guilty to burning down a chicken coop and shed in Grantsboro in 2012.