NC rescuers need help saving injured bald eagle

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Animal rescuers are asking the public to help them find an injured bald eagle in Jacksonville. They say it could die if it isn’t found soon.

The eagle was last seen off Waters Road near Piney Green.

Experts said her wing is injured, and she is unable to fly.

Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary is working to capture her and needs the public’s help.

“Last time there was a sighting she was near a deer, so that’s a really good sign,” said Ellie Althoff with Posumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary. “She has a couple of days of food. As long as she’s finding food, it could be a while. But then again sometimes nature does its course, so we do need to make sure it’s as soon as possible that we find this bird.”

If you see the eagle, give the sanctuary a call at (910) 326-6432.

They ask that anyone who spots her stay near the bird until they can arrive.