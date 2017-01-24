NC woman body-shamed across America

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – Hundreds of thousands of people took part in the Women’s March in Washington Saturday, including Elizabeth Flora of Southport.

Flora marched because she wanted to make a difference but had no idea how different her life would be just a few days later.

A photo snapped of Flora wearing a “Love Trumps Hate” shirt at the event began circulating social media after it was turned into a body-shaming meme. Flora said Tuesday night she was shocked at the things being said about her.

A Facebook post by Milo Yiannopoulos, an editor at Breitbart, garnered 1.1 million views by Tuesday morning. It read “these women want free birth control,” and Flora was one of several pictured.

A tweet by David A. Clark, Jr., sheriff of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, received nearly 20,000 re-tweets. He called her “an absolute freak show” and said Barnum and Bailey Circus “should have delayed the announcement to shut down.”

In D.C. a day AFTER the inaugural. Women's march. An absolute freak show. P-T Barnum should have delayed the announcement to shut down. pic.twitter.com/b89oIFQoFF — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) January 21, 2017