Ohio man arrested after breaking into house in search of Salisbury steak, pork chops

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WNCN) — An Ohio man has been arrested and charged with burglary after breaking into a neighbor’s home in search of Salisbury steak on Monday, Wayne County Sheriff Capt. Doug Hunter said in a Twitter video.

According to Hunter, a woman came home around 11 p.m. Monday and “felt that things were not quite right.” She saw movement in the bathroom and thought that it was the family cat, but then realized it was a man hiding behind a shower curtain in the bathtub.

Man arrested after he breaks into home in search of salisbury steak and gravy. pic.twitter.com/kgOhKz5JOJ — Wayne County Sheriff (@WayneSheriff) January 23, 2017

“The man had apparently been in the process of helping himself to some food items in the refrigerator,” Hunter said. “He was attempting to make off with some Salisbury steaks with brown gravy, as well as some Banquet frozen chicken and some other chicken breasts, and pork chops, as well.”

The man ran from the home and was caught shortly afterward by deputies, Hunter said.

The suspect has been charged with one felony count of burglary.