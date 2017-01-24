Red panda missing from Virginia zoo

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-month-old Red panda is missing from The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.

Zoo officials say Sunny the Red panda was last seen at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. When zoo staff checked the Red panda habitat Tuesday morning, Sunny was not in her enclosure. The exhibit is located in the zoo’s Asia Trail of the Tiger section.

Sunny is about a year and a half old.

Staff are actively searching zoo grounds.

If you see Sunny out in the community, do not try to touch her. Instead, if possible, take a photo of Sunny and text it to the Virginia Zoo hotline at 757-777-7899, then call with more details.

Norfolk police are helping in the search. Police have provided a thermal camera to zoo staff to help locate Sunny.