Strangers help reunite NC State student with dog lost in wreck

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Shannon Scarberry and her 3-year-old dog Luna were heading back to school in Raleigh last week when she got into a crash on Highway 264 near Wilson.

“I hit my brakes but it wasn’t quick enough,” said Scarberry, 21.

Scarberry’s SUV flipped several times and when her car came to a rest, she noticed Luna was gone.

“When I landed I was like, ‘Oh God, Luna is not with me anymore’,” said Scarberry. “Immediately it sent me into a panic.”

Scarberry suffered minor injuries and had to be taken to the hospital, but all she could think about was where Luna went and whether or not she was safe.

“She is definitely my family and I don’t know what I would do without her,” said Scarberry. “I was just so worried that something bad was going to happen.”

As soon as Scarberry was released from the hospital, she went back to the crash scene. She searched for hours, but could not find Luna, who she has had since the dog was 6-weeks old.

Her friends created a post on the Facebook page “Lost and Found Dogs of Wilson, N.C.” asking people to be on the lookout.

Jamie Draper was one of the thousands of people to see and share the post, but she says something was telling she needed to do something more than just share it.

“For some reason it just kind of caught my eye to look at that dog,” said Draper, who saw the post one day after the crash.

Draper then Facebook messaged Scarberry, asking if Luna had been found. When Scarberry said Luna was still missing, Draper decided she and her children would go out looking for the dog the next day.

“I told [Shannon] from the beginning that I’m going to start out 8 o’clock in the morning and I’m not going to stop until I find her or it gets dark,” said Draper.

After driving around for several hours, her son at one point spotted something in the distance.

“Peyton spoke up and said, ‘Momma what was that?’ ” said Draper. “It was a little bitty white spot being chased by 5 or 6 huge dogs and I thought, ‘That’s Luna’.”

Draper called out to Luna and the dog jumped into the back seat of the car. Draper then called Scarberry to let her know the good news.

“My jaw just dropped,” said Scarberry. “I was like, ‘Wait, you have her?’ ”

Scarberry says she was even more shocked when she and her dog were reunited and she saw Luna for the first time in three days.

“She just wouldn’t stop licking my face and her tail wouldn’t stop wagging,” said Scarberry. “I was just so excited to have her back in my arms.”

Scarberry said the only thing she could say was “thank you” to Draper when she told her Luna was safe. Scarberry says she probably would have never held Luna again if it weren’t for the kindness shown by Draper and other strangers.

“Just for somebody who has never met me to say that she would dedicate her entire day to looking for the dog, it meant a lot to me,” said Scarberry.

For Draper, she says it’s something anyone else would have done and she used it as an opportunity to teach her kids about the importance of doing good for others.

“If it were our dog we would want somebody to hopefully not scroll past our post and help us look,” said Draper. “It turned out to be a really great day.”