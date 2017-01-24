Woman found guilty of kidnapping father of Wake County assistant DA

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has been found guilty of kidnapping in the 2014 abduction of the father of a Wake County assistant district attorney, the United States Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

A jury on Monday found Shamieka Goodall, 30, who was also known as Donna Diva, guilty of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and a substantive count of kidnapping, officials said.

Goodall, who lives in Covington, Georgia, helped in the kidnapping of Frank Janssen of Wake Forest on April 5, 2014, authorities said.

Janssen is the father of Colleen Janssen, a Wake County assistant DA who put Kelvin Melton in prison on a life sentence.

Melton came up with a plan to kidnap a person related to Janssen to use as a hostage to get his life sentence dismissed, federal officials said.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, April 5, 2014, Melton held a conference call to talk about the kidnapping mission with various gang members at Goodall’s home in Georgia, officials said.

The kidnapping team, which included a member that had been recruited by Goodall, gathered at her home and Goodall then provided the team with money to use during the kidnapping, authorities said.

After traveling from Covington, Georgia to Wake Forest, the kidnappers arrived at Frank Janssen’s home just before noon on April 5, 2014.

The kidnapping team used the ruse of delivering lost mail to get Janssen to open his front door.

Janssen was then pistol whipped, Tazed, and taken from his home, according to federal officials.

During a trip back to Georgia with Janssen, Goodall and others were asked to find a place to hide Janssen, officials said.

The kidnappers were then told to take Janssen to an apartment in Southeast Atlanta where Janssen was bound to a chair and held in a small closet for four day, according to authorities.

Just hours before Janssen was rescued, Melton told the kidnappers to kill Janssen and find a spot to bury him, officials said.

At sentencing, Goodall faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

Melton was sentenced to life in federal prison plus seven years in Nov. 2016 after being found guilty over the summer on charges related to Janssen’s kidnapping.