‘CBS This Morning’ host to anchor Mary Tyler Moore special Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King will anchor a one-hour CBS News special “honoring the life and legacy of legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore,” the network announced Wednesday.

“Mary Tyler Moore: Love Is All Around,” will be broadcast Thursday from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. on CBS stations.

The program will combine freshly reported insights with clips form the CBS archives. A variety of newsmakers, admirers and others, including Oprah Winfrey, will offer their thoughts on the pioneering actress. The special will examine the ways win which Moore changed how women were portrayed in the media, among other topics.

Moore died Tuesday at 80.

The “Mary Tyler Moore Show,” ran from 1970-1977 on CBS.

Thursday evening’s primetime lineup will include a rebroadcast of “The Big Bang Theory” at 8 p.m., a rebroadcast of “Mom” at 8:30 p.m., the news special at 9 p.m. and the season finale of “Pure Genius” at 10 p.m.