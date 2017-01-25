‘Eggs & Issues’ event to highlight top 10 education issues in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The top 10 education issues in the state will be discussed at the 3rd Annual Eggs & Issues Breakfast in Raleigh Wednesday morning.

The event is hosted by the Public School Forum of North Carolina.

Gov. Cooper is set to headline the event, which began at 8 a.m. The event offers “a unique take on the state’s most pressing issues in education,” according to a news release.

The event will feature a presentation of the issues and then a special taping of “Education Matters,” the Forum’s weekly television show.

The list of the “Top 10 Education Issues 2017” is as follows:

1. Exercise strong education leadership of North Carolina’s children

2. Fund North Carolina’s public schools fairly and adequately

3. Make teaching in North Carolina great again

4. Improve access, equity, and accountability in school choice

5. Overhaul principal pay and invest in preparing the next generation of school leaders

6. Maintain a strong focus on race in public education

7. Improve grade-level reading through comprehensive investments in early childhood

8. Enable the transition to personalized, digital-age learning models

9. Create meaningful and streamlined assessments

10. Broaden support for the State’s struggling schools

2014-15 NC Teacher of the Year & @theNCForum Program Director James Ford discussing importance of racial equity efforts in public education. pic.twitter.com/xr22enucG6 — Robert Richardson (@RobertReport) January 25, 2017

The event is being held at Marbles Kids Museum in downtown Raleigh.