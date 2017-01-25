Fayetteville middle school mourns the loss of teacher

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville middle school is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and sports coach who collapsed and died Tuesday.

Jim Pietrowski, 27, collapsed around 9 a.m. at Max Abbott Middle School and was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Pietroski was affectionately known as “Coach Pie” by students and faculty members.

Principal Carla Crenshaw said the school has about 775 students and almost all of them came in contact with Pietrowski one way or another.

He was a 6th grade math and science teacher at Max Abbott for three years.

He is described as larger than life and someone that would help anyone.

Pietrowski also coached soccer and football and was set to begin coaching baseball this year.

Students said Pietrowski was more than just a coach, he was also a father figure.

Max Abbott student Bailey Morrison said Pietrowski once told him “when life gets tough, you gotta grit your teeth and fight through.”

No students were present when Pietrowski collapsed, Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw said Pietrowski and his wife relocated to Fayetteville from Pennsylvania three years ago to begin teaching.

His wife is a physical education teacher at Max Abbott.

Crenshaw asked for the public’s prayers and the school with have up to 10 grief counselors speaking with students.

The counselors will stay as long as needed.