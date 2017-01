FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating a shooting at Moore and Hillsboro streets Wednesday morning.

A man was walking near the intersection of the streets when a vehicle approached him. Several shots were fired by someone inside the vehicle, police said.

The victim was hit multiple times and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

If you have info call Crimestoppers – 919-483-TIPS.