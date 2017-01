RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner standout running back Collin Eaddy came by the CBS North Carolina Studio to announce his plans for college.

Eaddy narrowed his final three down to a trio of Ivies: Dartmouth, Princeton and Yale.

He chose Princeton.

Eaddy rushed for 1,137 yards and 19 touchdowns this season for Coach Thurman Leach’s conference champion team.