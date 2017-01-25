Georgia pair busted with pound of meth in NC, deputies say

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Rutherford County authorities said they seized more than a pound of meth during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Deputies found 485 grams, or just more than a pound, of meth during the stop on Highway 221 south of Forest City, the sheriff’s office said.

Tony Lee Stanfield and Tammy Denise Kinsey, both of Georgia, were both charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.

Their bond was set at $150,000 secured.

Deputies think they were supplying meth to the Rutherford County area.