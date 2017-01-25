Kestrel Heights student speaks out about bullying

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A seventh-grader at Kestrel Heights School is speaking out about cyber bullying she says she’s experienced lately.

Wednesday, Corinthia Harris missed school to be home with her parents. They say constant bullying is force her to miss school.

Last week, students posted pictures of her on Snapchat, along with insulting captions. One captioned said “This is why we have a gym,” while the other called her a nasty name, saying that she needed to hit a treadmill or gym.

“After this happened, honestly I’m to the point where I don’t want to go to school anymore,” she said.

The bullying has been happening since last year, but Corinthia recently reached a tipping point, she said.

“I was sitting in a chair, shaking and stuff,” she said. “And when I was getting up, I sat on the floor and I felt like I couldn’t do anything else, because I was just done. That night I told my parents that I’m done with it. I’m done.”

Those words stopped Terri Harris, Corinthia’s mother, in her tracks.

“My heart dropped because when you hear your child say, you’re done, your next question is what do you mean,” she said.

Corinthia wanted to kill herself.

Her mother is frustrated with school officials who she feels like aren’t doing enough about bullying.

Kestrel Heights didn’t respond to a request for comment.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, suicide is one of the leading causes of death among preteens.

“This is a serious problem. The kids are having to go to therapy, kids are suffering, some kids are suffering in silence because they don’t have the support at home,” Corinthia’s mother said.