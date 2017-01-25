Man shot multiple times, robbed in Creedmoor; 4 suspects on the run

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Creedmoor police are looking for four suspects wanted in connection with armed robbery and shooting that occurred earlier this month.

Police responded to 505 Cotton Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 16 in response to a robbery and shooting call. Upon arrival, officers found Garrett Johnson, 45, of Creedmoor, at the scene and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Johnson was transported to Duke Hospital for treatment, police said.

The victim and other witnesses were able to tell police that there were four suspects who were all armed and wearing ski masks.

According to police, the suspects reportedly left the scene in a white 4-door Honda Accord with tinted windows.

Any person with information surrounding this case is urged to contact Creedmoor Police Department at 919-528-1515 or Granville County Crime Stoppers at 919-693-3100.

Reporting persons do not have to give their name. A reward up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.