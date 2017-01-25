NAACP criticizes Goldsboro chief’s Facebook post

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Goldsboro police chief is the subject of controversy after he made a Facebook post that included the phrase “Making Goldsboro PD Great Again.”

The post also included his face, digitally altered to look like Donald Trump.

The NAACP held a press conference to address the post by Police Chief Mike West.

The NAACP found the comments offensive and hateful. The chief has said in the past he’s trying to bring the community together, but the group said his latest comments show otherwise.

“I saw nothing in it that made him racist,” said City Manager Scott Stevens. “You could ascertain that he’s a supporter our president. And by association some people would say you’re racist if you support the president. So if he’s done anything that’s the only way that you I can see that you get there in terms of him being racist. I’ve known Mike for the past five and a half years. I’ve worked with him very closely for the last two. He’s as humble a person as you’ll ever meet.”

West did not respond to requests for comment. Stevens said he doesn’t expect any disciplinary action to come as a result of the post.