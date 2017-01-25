NC authorities recover vehicle said to be used in kidnapping, rape of 11-year-old girl

Greg Overman in court Jan. 24, 2017. (Steve Sbraccia/CBS North Carolina)
Greg Overman in court Jan. 24, 2017. (Steve Sbraccia/CBS North Carolina)

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) – Alamance County authorities recovered the stolen vehicle Tuesday said to be used in the October kidnapping and rape of an 11-year-old girl in Graham.

Randy Jones, spokesman for the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, said a 2007 Buick was recovered and is now being process for DNA evidence.

Jones said the Buick is believed to be the vehicle used by Greg Daniel Overman when the Sheriff’s Office said he took the girl from her bus stop and sexually assaulted her.

The Buick was stolen from a car dealer in Chapel Hill and has changed hands several times since then.

The vehicle was not in possession of Overman when it was recovered.

Jones said the person who had the Buick had no idea it was used in during the crimes.

Jones said Overman is expected to be charged Wednesday with possession of a stolen vehicle.

He was arrested earlier in the week and charged with statutory rape and first-degree sex offense in relation to the October incident.

Overman has six previous felony convictions and “should not have been on the streets,” Sheriff Terry Johnson said.

He was transferred to Central Prison following a suicide attempt in jail.

Johnson said the investigation is ongoing.

