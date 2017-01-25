NC lawmakers lay out legislative priorities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina lawmakers are back to work in Raleigh and already Democrats and Republicans are beginning to lay out their legislative priorities for this session.

The budget and education funding related to that are a hot topic along with House Bill 2.

“It starts with the full repeal of House Bill 2,” said Rep. Darren Jackson (D-Wake).

House and Senate Democrats standing together on the day that lawmakers return to work – calling, once again, for Republicans to get HB2 off the books.

When asked about it HB2 and whether a deal might get done anytime soon, Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger said it will take compromise.

“I think it’s possible for there to be some arrangement to address that issue. I think it’s going to take compromise on both sides,” Berger said.

Republican lawmakers had tried in December to get a moratorium on local governments passing their own non-discrimination ordinances as a part of the HB2 repeal.

“Everybody is on notice now that if you pass an ordinance like Charlotte passed, the legislature might do something to deal with it,” said Sen. Dane Blue (D-Wake).

Some Republican elected officials still support HB, including Lt. Gov. Dan Forest (R).

“Who knows what’s really going to happen? I imagine there’s some bills that are going to be put forward in the first few weeks to deal with something. But I don’t know what that is. I haven’t had any conversations yet. I think everybody knows where I stand on it,” Forest said.

“It is my intent that you won’t see anything on House Bill 2 or any attempt to repeal or remove. That’s a very divisive issue we have right now,” said Sen. Ralph Hise (R-Mitchell).

But Democrats say the law continues to cost the state and it’s time to do something about it.

So far on day one, a House bill was proposed that would make changes to class size requirements for kindergarten through third grade in North Carolina.