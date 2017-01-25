NC lawmakers propose undoing much-criticized class-size caps

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the legislative session begins in earnest, Republicans say they are trying to fix something that could cost teachers across the state their jobs.

Music, art and physical education teachers are all worried they could see their jobs axed after lawmakers demanded that schools meet strict new class size limits for students in kindergarten through third grade. When lawmakers set the caps, they didn’t include any money to help school districts hire more teachers for the more numerous, smaller classes.

Wednesday, lawmakers described the potential cuts to art, music and gym teachers an unintended consequence.

“The mood that I get from a lot of teachers, including myself, is fear,” said Jazzmone Sutton, a Wake County music teacher.

Wake County School Board member Bill Fletcher says to create the new classes, cuts would have to be made elsewhere. The cost would be about $27 million, he said.

“We would lose all elementary art, music and PE positions,” he said.

“Where do you go? What do you do? How do you respond to that? How do you respond to your children?” Sutton, the teacher, asked.

Republican state Rep. Chuck McGrady said the bill was aimed at giving kids better educations by creating smaller classes.

“When we move quickly, sometimes for good reasons, we sometimes make mistakes,” he said.

He is one of the sponsors of a bill to bring the class sizes back up. It’s identical to a bill that passed the house in December but never got a vote in the Senate.

“I’d be lying if I said it was the perfect fix for every school system,” he said.

Pat Hall, head of the North Carolina Music Educators Association said the math still has her worried. She said schools need flexibility in how they spend their money to stave off cuts.

“You still have the loss of teachers but not as many,” she said.

In Durham, the schools would need another 102 teachers to meet the mandate. The Durham Board of Education is expected to talk about the issue Thursday evening.