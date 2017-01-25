Robeson County makes plea to find housing for hundreds still living in motels

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – County officials are asking that anyone with property near Robeson County reach out to relief agencies to assist more than 400 families that are still displaced from Hurricane Matthew.

According to the press release from Robeson County spokesperson Emily Jones, the families have been confined to motel rooms for more than 120 days and are in desperate need to return to a normal living situation that affords them the ability to prepare meals and have more space. According to Jones, many of the survivors have the ability to sustain housing if it can be located in the area.

Anyone owning property in the area is asked to call the disaster hotline at 910-671-3513 and leave a message with their name and phone number.

A press release from FEMA and NC Emergency Management says the deadline for registering for assistance has since passed, but FEMA continues to maintain a presence in the area and still has disaster recovery centers open in Cumberland, Edgecombe and Robeson Counties.

FEMA claims that as of Monday, more than 80,700 survivors had contacted the organization for help and more than $90.1 million have been approved for individuals and families.

Numbers from FEMA Media Relations Specialist Nate Custer report that Robeson County had the most county registrations and the greatest number of FEMA dollars approved in the state of North Carolina. Custer confirms 18,490 registrations have been recorded and more than $23 million have been approved in Robeson County alone.

To contact FEMA, you can call the helpline at 800-621-3362, download the FEMA mobile app, or visit disasterassistance.gov.