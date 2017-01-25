SC authorities seize sloth, 2 monkeys as they investigate shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — Authorities have seized a sloth and two monkeys while investigating whether their owner should face charges after shooting and killing a man on her property.

Debra Sheridan told officials she was entering her home when she heard a sound near a shed. She went inside her home and got a gun before coming outside and firing two warning shots in the air, officials said.

The solicitor and sheriff are working to figure out whether or not Sheridan is protected by the state’s stand-your-ground law.

Authorities arrested Sheridan in 2014 on animal cruelty charges, after animal control officers found dozens of dogs in poor health on her property. She said she was running an animal rescue.

The sloth and the monkey were in good health, but were seized because officials didn’t believe Sheridan had a permit to own exotic animals, Sheriff Chad McBride said.

McBride says that a goat and nearly a dozen dogs and cats were also on the property, but that they were well taken care of and therefore not seized.

The sheriff’s office is currently figuring out where to take the exotic animals.