Shaw University, Raleigh still talking about substation on campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s city government and Shaw University are still discussing whether the city police department should open a substation on campus.

The school’s president says a police substation on campus would be a good idea. The school has been talking with Raleigh police about the substation idea for more than a year. Dicussions continue, but nothing concrete has been developed.

Raleigh police said Tuesday they still have a number of concerns, including funding and staffing such a station, as well as the precedent it would set to put a substation on a campus.

A number of students said Wednesday they like the idea.

“It would be good for everybody because it’ll be a safer environment with less crime,” said student Raquel Keelow.

“I’m fine with it,” said student Erica Kisseling. “It makes the students feel safer. If it makes the students and Raleigh happy why not?”