Suspect arrested in death of Fayetteville veteran

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the murder of an 86-year-old Fayetteville veteran.

Jameel Malik Davidson, 21, lived in the same apartment complex as the dead man Gerald “Jerry” Gillespie, police said. Police believe that Davidson went to rob his neighbor and ended up killing him, authorities said. The two lived on Briar Circle.

Davidson is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, authorities said.

Fayetteville detectives worked with Davidson’s family to arrange for his safe surrender after learning he’d fled the city. Wednesday night, he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Miami.

Police reported finding two pools of blood, apparent drag marks and a pair of gloves when the entered Gillespie’s home, according to court documents.

