Trump signs order to jumpstart construction of border wall

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is signing two executive orders in keeping with campaign promises to boost border security and crack down on immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

The president signed the two orders Wednesday during a ceremony at the Department of Homeland Security after honoring the department’s newly confirmed secretary, retired Gen. John Kelly.

The executive orders jumpstart construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall, one of his signature campaign promises, and strip funding for so-called sanctuary cities, which don’t arrest or detain immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is saying Trump plans to open an investigation into voter fraud “to understand where the problem exists, how deep it goes.”

Trump tweets on Wednesday calling for the investigation revisited unsubstantiated claims he’s made repeatedly about a rigged voting system.

Spicer did not provide many details as to what the probe would look like, calling it at one point “a task force.”

He suggested that the probe would focus on dead people who remained on the voter rolls and people registered in two or more states. In particular, he singled out “bigger states” where the Trump campaign “didn’t compete” in the election.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud occurring in November’s election.