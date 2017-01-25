Trump tweets about Chicago gun violence, threatens to ‘send in the Feds’

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — Chicago’s gun violence is the latest focus of President Donald Trump’s tweets.

In a post on Tuesday night, Trump said that if Chicago can’t reduce its homicide figures, he will “send in the Feds!” He described the violence as “carnage.”

If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel acknowledged his own frustration with Chicago’s crime rate Monday, but also criticized Trump for worrying about the size of the crowd at his inauguration.

In early January, the Chicago Police Department said in a statement that 2016 witnessed “an unacceptable rise in violence.” There were 762 murders, 3,550 shooting incidents and 4,331 shooting victims in the year alone, the department said.

Mr. Trump’s tweet on Tuesday night was posted moments before he tweeted about a “big day” Wednesday.

“Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow,” he tweeted. “Among many other things, we will build the wall!”

Two administration officials told the Associated Press that President Trump will begin rolling out executive actions on immigration Wednesday, beginning with steps to tighten border security — including his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border — and other domestic immigration enforcement measures.