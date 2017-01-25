Trump’s federal hiring freeze to affect thousands of open VA jobs

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – President Donald Trump’s federal hiring freeze will affect thousands of open jobs at the VA.

Trump on Monday issued an executive order implementing a hiring freeze across the federal government, with exceptions only for military, national security or public safety personnel.

“I think it’s a disaster, another example of poor impulse control,” said veteran Tom Magnuson. “This is a thoughtless measure, we’re shorthanded at these hospitals already and he adds to that the problem.”

Veteran Aaron Thompson says he’s apprehensive about the future.

“I’m worried about our veterans in other areas of the country,” said Thompson. “Service has been slow.”

Public affairs officer at the Durham VA, Sharonda Pearson says she wants veterans to know they’re here for them.

“Our focus remains on providing the best possible care to the veterans that we serve and we are prepared to exempt personnel deemed necessary for public safety including our front line staff,” said Pearson.

I spoke with one veteran who was so angry about the freeze he sent an angry tweet to the president.

“It was pretty foul and I told him what I thought of his idea of freezing hiring thoughtlessly,” Magnuson. “It seemed like a good idea at the time, but it means that people are gonna get hurt.”

Thompson says he’s not only worried about veterans. He’s also worried about his daughter, who was recently hired as an attorney for the VA in Washington D.C. He says she’s not sure whether the freeze will affect her job.

“She hasn’t gotten an answer yet,” said Thompson. “She’s making phone calls. She’s sending a lot of emails trying to track down the person who offered her the job and hasn’t gotten anywhere yet. For a young person two years out of law school wondering how is this hiring freeze gonna affect you and that’s the big question right now.”

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said the freeze ensures taxpayers get effective and efficient government and said it “counters the dramatic expansion of the federal workforce in recent years.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.