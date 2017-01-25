UNC’s Ackland Art Museum receives gift worth $25 million from alumnus, wife

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Ackland Art Museum received a gift from an alumnus and his wife worth $25 million, the university announced.

As part of the commitment from alumnus Sheldon Peck and his wife Leena, $8 million will go to support a new curator and future acquisitions. An art gift of 134 European masterworks, mostly from the 17th-century, were also given to the museum. The artwork, which includes seven works by Rembrandt van Rijn, is valued at $17 million, according to the university.

Ackland is now the first public university art museum in the nation to own a collection of drawings by Rembrandt and only the second university art museum of any kind in the country to have works by Rembrandt.

The masterworks are a major collection of Dutch and Flemish drawings built by the Pecks over the last four decades, the university said.

“This amazing gift of European Golden Age art treasures – preserved for nearly 400 years and lovingly collected by the Pecks over the past 40 years – delights us today with its timeless beauty and will forever inspire future generations of students, scholars and visitors that come to our historic campus,” said Chancellor Carol L. Folt.

Peck has donated works to the museum since 1988 and has been a member of the museum’s national advisory board since 1987, according to the release.