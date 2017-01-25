Wayne County inmate busted for possession of marijuana

CBS North Carolina logo By Published:
Tomnis Yahyme Cox (Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
Tomnis Yahyme Cox (Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

GOLSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 25-year-old inmate at the Wayne County Dentention Center faces a drug possession charge after he was found to have marijuana inside the jail, authorities said.

CLICK FOR MORE MUGSHOTS

On Monday, detention officers noticed the smell of marijuana coming from Tomnis Yahyme Cox as they were preparing to transport him to court.

After a search, Cox was found to be in possession of marijuana, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said.

Cox was charged with possession of a controlled substance on the jail premise.

He remains in the Wayne County Detention Center under $25,000 secured bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s