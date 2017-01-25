Wayne County inmate busted for possession of marijuana

GOLSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 25-year-old inmate at the Wayne County Dentention Center faces a drug possession charge after he was found to have marijuana inside the jail, authorities said.

On Monday, detention officers noticed the smell of marijuana coming from Tomnis Yahyme Cox as they were preparing to transport him to court.

After a search, Cox was found to be in possession of marijuana, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said.

Cox was charged with possession of a controlled substance on the jail premise.

He remains in the Wayne County Detention Center under $25,000 secured bond.