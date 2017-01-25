Wilmington the most popular city in NC, according to polling

This may not be a surprise to those of us who live here, but Wilmington is clearly the most popular city in the state of North Carolina, according to a new survey released by Public Policy Polling.

With a presidential election in the rear view mirror, the polling firm is looking at some non-political issues this month. For the first time in five years, they quizzed respondents about their views of several cities in the state.

Wilmington is viewed favorably by 69 percent, with only 4 percent having an unfavorable view. That shows a net increase of two percentage points compared to the 2012 survey. Raleigh came in a close second with 62 percent favorability, followed by Asheville (61), Winston-Salem (56), Greensboro (56) and Chapel Hill (56).

Charlotte’s opinion in the minds of the respondents has fallen in recent years, down a net of 12 points compared to 2012 (55 percent favorable compared to 26 percent unfavorable). PPP indicates the ongoing debate over transgender bathroom rights in Charlotte is affecting their outlook, as more Republicans have a negative view of the Queen city.

