23-year-old wanted in Durham robbery, shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are searching for a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a December 12 robbery and shooting.

Jamel Ramel “Jo Jo” Haskins is wanted on two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of felony conspiracy and one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Two people told police they were robbed at gunpoint by two male suspects on Rochelle Street. One of the victim was shot in the leg, police said.

The second suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Riley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29303 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.