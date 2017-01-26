3 Millbrook High students charged with having gun on campus

Elsy Nohemy Diaz-Quintanilla and Franklin Mauricio Castillo-Diaz (CCBI)
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three Millbrook High School students faces charges after police said they passed a handgun around on campus Thursday.

Around 8 a.m., Millbrook officials learned of a student who may have a handgun at the school.

School officials, with the help of the Raleigh Police Department school resource officer, located the 14-year-old student with the gun and seized the weapon with its ammunition.

Two other students were found to have been in possession of the gun during the day and were charged.

Franklin Mauricio Castillo-Diaz, 17, and Elsy Nohemy Diaz-Quintanilla, 17, were each charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

They were transported to the Wake County Detention Center.

A juvenile petition will be obtain for the 14-year-old, police said.

