RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 12-year-old girl struck by a vehicle just after 3 p.m. Thursday near Daniels Middle School in Raleigh, police said.

The girl had only minor injuries, according to officials. She was crossing the street and the vehicle was moving very slowly, police said.

The girl was taken to the hospital despite the minor nature of her injuries, police said.

Charges are not expected; there was a crossing guard nearby, but the girl did not cross at that spot, police said.