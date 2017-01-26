Deputies search for masked NC thief

FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a masked thief who struck in Flat Rock.

The victim is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction, deputies said.

The breaking and entering and larceny happened on Crossing Way on Jan. 15, according to authorities.

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS OF THE MASKED THIEF.
Surveillance images released by the sheriff’s office show the person wearing what appears to be a Guy Fawkes mask. The masks were popularized by the movie “V for Vendetta.”

If you have any information regarding this incident please call Det. Whitaker of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 697-4911.

