Durham charter school leader responds to bullying claim

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The leader of Kestrel Heights Charter School in Durham has responded to a student’s complaint that she’s been consistently bullied at the school.

Last week, students posted pictures of Corinthia Harris on Snapchat with insulting captions. One read, “This is why we have gym.”

RELATED: Kestrel Heights student speaks out about bullying

The school’s executive director, Mark Tracy, said the girls involved have been disciplined, but declined to go into any further detail.

He also said the school has policies in place to make sure students feel welcomed and protected.

“Our counselors do an amazing job of providing support to students,” he said. “Not just those who are involved in instances of bullying, but the bystanders are critical component of the bullying process. They empower that bully to do those things.”

He said the school also discusses the consequences of bullying with students throughout the year.