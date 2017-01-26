Durham man sentenced to 75 days in jail for killing cyclist

Related Coverage Friends remember retired Wake County teacher who died in cycling incident

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man charged with hitting and killing a cyclist on Highway 98 in May 2016 appeared in court Thursday for sentencing.

Russell Grant Rutledge, 33, of Durham pleaded guilty to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle in the crash that killed Eugene Rotberg.

He was sentenced to 75 days in jail and will have his driver’s license revoked for one year.

Rotberg, 66, was headed east on NC 98 near Kemp Road when he was hit.

In court Thursday, Rutledge apologized to Rotberg’s family for what happened.

Rotberg’s wife said in court the couple had planned trips around the world and was about to celebrate their 30th anniversary before Rotberg died.

Rotberg had recently retired from Wake County Public Schools before he was killed. He was a P.E. teacher at Dillard Drive Elementary School.

A North Carolina State Highway Patrolman said investigators discovered there was email activity on Rutledge’s phone one minute before he called 911.

Diane Rotberg, wife of victim, holds a picture in court of her and her husband. pic.twitter.com/hSNlG6SUp1 — Derrick Lewis (@DerrickQLewis) January 26, 2017

Investigators said following the crash that speed was not a factor.

