SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Around 8,000 customers in Lee County are without power due to fallen tree limbs, officials said.

Duke Energy said strong winds are believed to have pushed trees over onto power lines.

The outages are mostly located north of Cameron.

Central Carolina Hospital is without power and has been for at least an hour. The hospital is running on generators.

Power is estimated to be restored by 8 p.m.

