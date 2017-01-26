Woman hit while exiting Fayetteville bus

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police said a woman is in serious condition after she was hit while exiting a city bus Thursday afternoon.

The woman had exited the city bus near Murchison Road near Bullock Drive around 4:50 p.m. and was attempting to cross the road when she was hit by a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

Police said she is in serious condition at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Murchison Road between Langdon Street and Bullock Street have been closed and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes while emergency personnel remain at the scene.

No charges have been filed.

