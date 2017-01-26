Fayetteville police release sketch of suspect in rape, beating attack

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have released a sketch of the man a woman says raped her, then beat her with a stick Jan. 20 on South King Street near downtown Fayetteville.

Police are asking the public to help them identify the man.

The woman was walking along Owen Drive near the hospital when a man offered her a ride, police said. He then drove her to South King Street, raped and beat her, according to officials.

RELATED: Fayetteville police investigating after woman raped, beaten with stick

Police describe the rapist as a black man, between 30 and 35 years of age, with a medium build, a thin mustache/beard and short hair. He wore a blue denim jacket, black pants and tan boots and may have been driving a silver four-door sedan, police said.

Anyone with information about the man in the sketch or the crime is asked to contact police Det. D. Kocher at (910) 703-0576 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.