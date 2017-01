FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen Monday near Trying Drive.

Exzander Mitchell was reported missing Wednesday after he was seen on foot Monday near Trying Drive.

Mitchell is around 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark-blue hoodie with a dragon design on the front. He had on black and gray jogger pants with gray LeBron James shoes.