Kids set dummy up in NC roadway as a prank, deputies say

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies in Carteret County said Thursday tips led them to three neighborhood juveniles responsible for setting up a dummy in a roadway Sunday morning.

One of the three, ages 10, 14, and 17, said the whole incident was supposed to be a prank.

Authorities said the juveniles dressed a dummy in children’s clothing and placed in the middle of the road at the intersection of West Southwinds Drive and Pagoda Court in the Paradise East subdivision.

When a woman driving home from work noticed the dummy and slowed down, deputies said two men wearing dark hoodies pulled on the door handles of her locked vehicle.

The juveniles said they hoped that someone would run the dummy over, think they hit a real person, and “freak out.”

Detectives are continuing to investigate and will consult with the district attorney’s office to make a determination if charges will be filed.

Deputies had once believed the incident was related to the robbery of Dollar General but have since ruled that out.