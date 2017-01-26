Man held at gunpoint following crash on I-40 in Raleigh now facing charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was held at gunpoint by a witness after he ran from the scene of a crash on Interstate 40 in Raleigh is now facing charges related to the incident.

The three-car crash occurred just before 2 p.m. on Jan. 20 on I-40 east near exit 287 for N. Harrison Avenue.

Ruben Flores Garcia, of Columbus, Georgia, is charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving.

According to a crash report released by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Garcia was driving his 2009 Hyundai sedan east on I-40 and was swerving in and out of his lane. He then collided with a 2010 Ford SUV when he passed on the left shoulder. After the collision, Garcia’s car came to a rest on the roadway facing east. The SUV flipped over in the middle of the interstate.

According to the crash report, Garcia was traveling approximately 75 mph when his car slammed into the SUV. The speed limit in that section of I-40 is 65 mph.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured, according to the report.

Following the crash, witness Shayne Dye said he pulled over and got out to see if he could help. He then noticed a man running away from the crash scene toward the woods.

“One of the other drivers who got out to help said that was the guy who was driving the car,” said Dye. “I chased him and caught up with him about 300 yards into the woods when finally he turned on me. I drew down on him with my weapon and ordered him down on the ground.”

Dye said he believed the driver was intoxicated and he got him to head back to the interstate where troopers took things over.

“I spent some time in the military and I think my training took over,” said Dye. “However, there were quite a few people there I thought would do the same thing.”

Law enforcement officials said what Dye did is legal in North Carolina.

According to the state statute 15A-404, a private person may detain another person when he has probable cause to believe that the person detained has committed a felony, breach of the peace, a crime involving physical injury to another person or a crime involving theft or destruction of property.