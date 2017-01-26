Man killed while fleeing Durham police in stolen car, authorities say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a man died while fleeing in a stolen car during an attempted traffic stop, police said.

Officers were attempting to initiate a stop of a stolen black Chrysler 200 around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Riddle Road when an adult male driving the car refused to stop, police said.

The driver attempted to elude police and after a brief chase, slammed into a parked truck.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The incident is under investigation.

