HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been shot and killed in Halifax County, Sheriff Wes Tripp said.

Michael Allen Murray, who was in his 40s, was shot more than once, the sheriff said. The call came in to authorities about 8:10 p.m.

A suspect, who is also male, is in custody, he said. Tripp said the shooting was a domestic incident.

The shooting happened at a home in the Halifax Township area of the county.