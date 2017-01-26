Man steals money from donation jar meant for NC boy with severe epilepsy

REIDSVILLE, NC (WFMY) – After cash was stolen out of a donation jar for their son, the owners of Sandy Cross Country Store never imagined it would become a blessing.

On Jan. 20, a man came into the Stacy Carter’s store and stole $40 out of a donation jar. The money was for their son Philip who has uncontrollable seizures for almost all of his life.

In 2016, Philip was diagnosed with Lennox Gastaut Syndrome, a severe type of epilepsy that can make him have 100 or more seizures a day. The money raised was to help get the family a seizure alert dog.

Stacy Carter took her emotions to Facebook, where she posted a surveillance video showing a man stealing the money.

Shortly after, Rockingham County Deputy Chase Myers gave the Carter’s $100 to make up for the money stolen.

Now, even more donations then they imagined are flowing in.

Stacy Cater said after people heard about what happened, they were specifically coming to her store to donate cash for her son. She also said people who could not go to the store wanted to donate as well, so she was asked to create a GoFundMe page.

Now, the family has collected over $340 on their GoFundMe and more than $700 overall.

“It’s a blessing in disguise,” explained Stacy Carter.

The family needs at least $5,000 more to get the dog, stay with it during training and get supplies.