Miami man disappears while visiting Vance County, family says

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The family of a Miami man who disappeared while visiting Henderson this week is now in Vance county helping to search for him.

The sister of 39-year-old Haisel Gonzalez tells CBS North Carolina he flew into Raleigh to visit friends in the Henderson area on January 16.

Maday Gonzalez says her brother was in regular contact with the family and girlfriend during his visit and his last text to them was this past Sunday about 4:30 p.m.

She says her brother was scheduled to take an American Airlines flight back to Miami on Monday but he never texted to say that he got on his return flight.

Maday Gonzalez says that was out of character for him.

She says when the family checked, they found her brother had missed the flight and never showed up at RDU International Airport.

At that point, she says they contacted the Vance County Sheriff’s Office and reported him missing.

The Sheriff’s Office is now conducting an investigation, Maday Gonzalez said.

In the meantime, several family members from other parts of the country have traveled to Henderson to help look for the missing man, who is the father of an 18-year-old girl.

They have had missing persons flyers printed up and are posting them around the Henderson area as they try to figure out what happened to Haisel.