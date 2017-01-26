NC substitute teacher charged with sexually assaulting two elementary school girls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A substitute teacher with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools was arrested Thursday and charged with sexually assaulting two female elementary school students.

John Rader, 34, is charged with six counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of indecent liberties with a student by a teacher.

On Wednesday, detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit were notified by Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Police about an investigation into an alleged sexual assault that involved a female student and her long-term substitute teacher, Rader, at the Merry Oaks Elementary School.

The victim told police Rader had forcibly fondled her on multiple occasions. A second female victim was also identified and interviewed, police said.

Additional information and evidence were gathered and warrants were signed for Rader’s arrest.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.